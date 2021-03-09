Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $45.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $33.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

