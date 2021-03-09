SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Trading Up 12.2%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was up 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 1,513,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,929,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.78% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

