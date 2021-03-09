SuperFarm Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002157 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $116.68 million and $3.73 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00257097 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00028496 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

