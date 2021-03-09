Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.07

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.07 and traded as high as $2.07. Support.com shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 51,644 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Support.com stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 133,970 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.69% of Support.com at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and other technology companies.

