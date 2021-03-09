Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $8.30. Surface Oncology shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 15,465 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $324.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 160,981.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
About Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.
