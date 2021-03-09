Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZPTAF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. 844,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

