Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZPTAF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.50.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. 844,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.