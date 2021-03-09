Susan J. Kropf Sells 13,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 489,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,172,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.74.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.