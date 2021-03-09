SushiSwap 24-Hour Volume Tops $870.99 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $2.37 billion and approximately $870.99 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $18.62 or 0.00034580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.18 or 0.00793189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00041125 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SUSHI is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 204,284,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

