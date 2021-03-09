SushiSwap (SUSHI) Market Capitalization Tops $2.27 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $17.84 or 0.00033043 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $422.95 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00057173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.44 or 0.00789675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00026397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00065067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00029929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 204,232,919 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

