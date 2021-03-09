SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Position Reduced by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,609 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 1.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of SVB Financial Group worth $45,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,288,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $507.88 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $550.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

