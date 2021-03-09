SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.65. 841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,858. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $35.88.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000 in the last quarter.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

