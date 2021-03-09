SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.03% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LABP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
LABP stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $16.99.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
