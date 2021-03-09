SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LABP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

LABP stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Konstantin Poukalov purchased 27,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $305,826.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,902,453 shares of company stock valued at $30,305,826 over the last ninety days.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

