SVB Leerink Increases Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $23.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RDUS. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 98,245.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,070 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,584,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,875,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,899 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

