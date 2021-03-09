SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). SVMK reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $158,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $120,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,914 shares of company stock valued at $15,408,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter worth $34,998,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in SVMK by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 241,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,578. SVMK has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

