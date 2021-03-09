Swarm City (SWT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $148,653.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. Swarm City has a market cap of $148,653.00 and $2,429.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City token can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00056986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.07 or 0.00786270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00064840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00029850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a token. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

Swarm City Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

