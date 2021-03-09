Swerve Achieves Market Cap of $13.13 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Swerve has a total market cap of $13.13 million and $5.88 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swerve has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.70 or 0.00506844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00069465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00077008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00077071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.03 or 0.00522262 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,742,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,215,295 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

