SwftCoin Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $6.29 million and $4.49 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.06 or 0.00787447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00027529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030861 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.