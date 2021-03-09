Swipe Market Cap Tops $258.12 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $258.12 million and $474.54 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00005479 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.17 or 0.00786248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00029849 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

SXP is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

