Switch Price Tops $0.0189 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Switch token can now be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Switch has a market cap of $228,690.69 and $114,391.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00084640 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002200 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Switch

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag

Switch Token Trading

