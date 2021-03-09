Sydney Airport Limited (ASX:SYD) Insider Abigail (Abi) Cleland Buys 17,070 Shares

Sydney Airport Limited (ASX:SYD) insider Abigail (Abi) Cleland acquired 17,070 shares of Sydney Airport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.83 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,518.10 ($71,084.36).
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 950.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$5.49.
Sydney Airport Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.