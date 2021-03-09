Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €106.00 by Barclays

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €108.93 ($128.16).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA SY1 traded up €1.90 ($2.24) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €98.64 ($116.05). The stock had a trading volume of 311,366 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €101.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.42. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.