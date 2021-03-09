Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.96 and last traded at $134.57. Approximately 386,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 598,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.16.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Synaptics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,481,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Synaptics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

