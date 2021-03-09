SYNC Network Market Capitalization Tops $21.21 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 173.5% higher against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $21.21 million and approximately $683,945.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.60 or 0.00428816 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00044892 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.67 or 0.05453553 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000361 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SYNC Network Token Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 130,861,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,773,916 tokens. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

