SYNC Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.58 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One SYNC Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 147.2% higher against the dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and $2.58 million worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 130,948,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,832,573 tokens. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

SYNC Network Token Trading

