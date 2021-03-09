Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNCR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 525,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,891. The company has a market capitalization of $174.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

