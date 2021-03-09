Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Gap Down to $3.95

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.60. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 16,794 shares traded.

SNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

The company has a market cap of $161.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

