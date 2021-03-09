Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Posts Earnings Results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $952.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $27.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

