SynLev (SYN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $121,243.00

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last week, SynLev has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One SynLev token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SynLev has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $121,243.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SynLev alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.70 or 0.00527425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00070425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00060266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00077161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.06 or 0.00535501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00077052 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com

SynLev Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.