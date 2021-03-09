Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading Up 9.8%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) shares were up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 268,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,340,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $120.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.
About Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.
