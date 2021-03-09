SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $4.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.78 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $20.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $20.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

NYSE SNX opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.57.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

