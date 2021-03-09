Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Truist

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNV. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.77.

SNV traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.93. 41,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,774. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

