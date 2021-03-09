Syntropy Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.15 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Syntropy token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $140.87 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00057180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00784043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00030478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,375,738 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com

Syntropy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars.

