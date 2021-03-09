Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $3.40. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 257,590 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.
About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)
Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.
