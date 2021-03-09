Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $3.40. Sypris Solutions shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 257,590 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.