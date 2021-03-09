Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,093,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $118,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,647 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,070,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,757,000 after acquiring an additional 743,422 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.60. 30,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,168.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.