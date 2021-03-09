T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,538 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.43. 70,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,695,825. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

