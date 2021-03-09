T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) received a $150.00 price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.53. 39,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,187. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

