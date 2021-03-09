T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $57,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 118,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $174.71. 15,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.56. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $175.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

