T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 269,487 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.23% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $78,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 118,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $172.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $175.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.56.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.