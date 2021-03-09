T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Up 15.1%

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shot up 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.68. 10,271,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 16,227,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

The company has a market cap of $248.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

