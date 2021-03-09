TaaS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00057073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.00788956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00027258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00066945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00031398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

