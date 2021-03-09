TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.06 ($29.48).

TEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TEG stock opened at €23.60 ($27.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is €24.69 and its 200-day moving average is €25.22. TAG Immobilien AG has a 1 year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 1 year high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

