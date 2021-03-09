Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Somerset Capital Management LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Somerset Capital Management LLP decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.3% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after buying an additional 353,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after buying an additional 1,170,341 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,880,000 after buying an additional 130,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.73. The stock had a trading volume of 199,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,859,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

