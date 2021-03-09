Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,214 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $86,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 375.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,125,000 after acquiring an additional 751,095 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.62. 251,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,859,286. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.73. The firm has a market cap of $609.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

