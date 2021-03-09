TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 10% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $75.75. 10,993,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 4,021,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,515.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,555,000 after purchasing an additional 860,705 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $370,871,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,633 shares during the last quarter.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

