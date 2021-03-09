Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Trading 5.7% Higher

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.61 and last traded at $51.30. 166,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 289,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,107 shares of company stock valued at $867,480. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Talend by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Talend by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Talend during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Talend by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

