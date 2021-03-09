Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TLIS stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Popovits bought 5,300 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. bought 1,700 shares of Talis Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,000.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

