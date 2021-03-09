Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Shares of TLIS stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $33.90.
Talis Biomedical Company Profile
Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.
