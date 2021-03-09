Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Talis Biomedical stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

In other Talis Biomedical news, Director Kimberly J. Popovits purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,416. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000 in the last 90 days.

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

