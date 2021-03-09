Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to $3.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TNEYF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. 103,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,049. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

