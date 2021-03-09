Tap Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,633.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $27,633.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00056587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.00779510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00027037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00030142 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

