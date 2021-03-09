Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to announce $2.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.85 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $10.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $13.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after buying an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after buying an additional 896,589 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,624,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after buying an additional 832,535 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $35.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

